MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bicyclists and pedestrians now have a safe way to cross Robert Street in West St. Paul.
The new underpass helps connect the river-to-river Greenway with businesses, parks, and more.
“Important projects like this remind us how and why Minnesota and the Twin Cities is such a beautiful and vibrant place to live. It’s because we have so many great connections to nature, wonderful and beautiful hiking trails and parks,” Metropolitan Councilmember Chai Lee said.
The Dakota County Trail is a connection between the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers. The underpass is a key improvement along the greenway that connects Lilydale, Mendota Heights, West St. Paul, and South St. Paul.
