MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a person who was armed with a gun has been taken into custody following negotiations with officers.

According to police, officers responded late Friday morning to the intersection of Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue where they needed to negotiate with a male individual who was armed.

Police later confirmed that officers were called to the intersection at 11 a.m. on the report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was treated at the scene and later taken to Regions Hospital.

A short time later, officers were informed that another male individual was in the area who was armed with a gun and threatening to shoot himself and others.

Officers then cleared bystanders from the area and evacuated nearby businesses. After securing a perimeter, officers began talking with the man. St. Paul police’s SWAT team and members of the Crisis Negotiator Unit also responded to the scene.

Then, in the afternoon, police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody.

ACTIVE SCENE ALERT At about 12:30 p.m., the male with a gun was taken into custody without incident. Officers will continue to process the scene. We’re thankful that this incident was brought to a peaceful conclusion. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) October 8, 2021

Police said officers will continue to process the scene.