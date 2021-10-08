MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead after a nearly 2-hour standoff took place in Crow Wing County Thursday.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received reports of gunshots around 11:00 p.m. near County Road 4 in Lake Edward Township.
When deputies arrived at the scene they encountered a man with a rifle and handgun. Law enforcement negotiated with the man for nearly two hours until they convinced the suspect to put his weapons in a safe location.
The suspect was then taken into custody while authorities searched the property of the earlier shooting complaint. While searching they discovered a deceased woman inside a cabin with an apparent gunshot wound.
This incident is currently under active investigation and authorities say they don’t plan on releasing individual names anytime soon.
Little else is known at this time.