MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will start out with sunshine and warm temperatures, but there will be a chance for severe weather in the western part of the state in the evening.
High temperatures are forecasted for 78 degrees in the Twin Cities area. The morning will see lots of sun – especially in central and southern Minnesota – but clouds will develop in the afternoon.
In western Minnesota, after an initial bout of rain in the afternoon, there will be a slight chance for severe weather starting around 8 p.m. WCCO meteorologist Katie Steiner says there is a possibility for strong winds and large hail until midnight in areas such as Alexandria and Brainerd.
Temperatures will be around 63 degrees overnight, which is very warm for this time of year. Then, a high of 70 degrees is possible in the Twin Cities on Sunday.
There is a chance for spotty showers on Sunday, especially in central Minnesota. After that, the rain should clear out until mid-week. Wednesday could see some scattered thunderstorms, and by Thursday, temperatures should be cooler and closer to average.
More On WCCO.com:
- Investigation Underway After Body Found In Bloomington
- As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach
- 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out
- 'We Have Folks Working 100-Hour Workweeks': Minnesota's Long-Term Care Facilities Reach Critically Low Staffing