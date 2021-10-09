Severe Weather:Thunderstorms are rumbling over west-central Minnesota. Get the latest updates on warnings and radar.
By David Schuman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hopkins memorabilia store is looking for help after $160,000 worth of merchandise was stolen this week.

Ultimate Collectibles, located in downtown Hopkins, is filled with all sort of items, from comics and sports cards to CDs and vinyl records. Kelly Wells, the manager, says that on Monday he came to the store to find the back door ajar and several glass cases cleaned out. Taken were mostly sports and Pokemon cards.

Wells said the burglar likely knew what they were looking for. “Somebody knew more than they should have to get in,” he said. “So we have to explore why somebody knew. We have to know who either had the ability and shouldn’t have or previously had the ability. That’s a big question right now.”

The store is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the stolen cards and an arrest. Wells says he also knows many of the serial numbers of the cards taken, so he’s monitoring sites like eBay closely to see if they show up.

