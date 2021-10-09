CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Bill Hudson, Emmys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Longtime WCCO-TV reporter Bill Hudson was presented a special honor Saturday night at the Midwest Emmy Awards.

Hudson was recognized with the Silver Circle Honor, which goes to people with 25+ years in the TV news industry. And Hudson worked as a reporter for much longer than that.

The Elk River native retired last year after more than three decades at WCCO, where he worked as a reporter and was known for his phenomenal storytelling.

When accepting the award, Hudson thanked those who worked alongside him at WCCO-TV, and he shared an emotional message to his wife, Julie.

“You see, she spent 40 years out of the limelight working as a nurse, doing the most important and heroic work,” he said. “She was always there for our daughters…and I love her dearly for that. So, honey, this award is as much yours as it is mine.”

Congratulations to Bill and Julie.