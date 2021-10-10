MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and 14 other people are injured after a shooting in a St. Paul bar early Sunday morning.
Police said the shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park started just after midnight. Preliminary investigation indicates there were multiple shooters. No one has been arrested yet.
MORE: More Than A Dozen Shot, One Dead After Shootout In St. Paul Bar
St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders described the scene as “hellish” in a news conference Sunday morning. Watch his full statement in the video above.
Police would like anyone who has information about the shooting to call 651-266-5650.
