By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Before the Minnesota Vikings’ home game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, a battle cry took on a special, personal meaning to WCCO, and to many Minnesotans.

Legendary Minnesota sportscaster Mark Rosen sounded the Gjallarhorn at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

(credit: CBS)

The Vikings asked Rosen to take part in their “Crucial Catch” campaign to intercept cancer. It was in honor of Mark’s beloved wife Denise, who passed away last month after a battle with brain cancer.

Mark Rosen spent 50 years covering all things sports with WCCO-TV. He retired from television in 2019.