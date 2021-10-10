MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Before the Minnesota Vikings’ home game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, a battle cry took on a special, personal meaning to WCCO, and to many Minnesotans.
Legendary Minnesota sportscaster Mark Rosen sounded the Gjallarhorn at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.
The Vikings asked Rosen to take part in their “Crucial Catch” campaign to intercept cancer. It was in honor of Mark’s beloved wife Denise, who passed away last month after a battle with brain cancer.
Mark Rosen spent 50 years covering all things sports with WCCO-TV. He retired from television in 2019.
