MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tornado warning has been issued in northern Minnesota.
Itasca and Koochiching counties are under a warning until 3 p.m.
⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for St. Louis, Itasca, Koochiching county until 10/10 3:00PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, interior room or closet on the lowest level of your home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/FFBO6dBFCg
— WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) October 10, 2021
A warning in St. Louis County is set to expire at 3:15 p.m.
⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for St. Louis county until 10/10 3:15PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, interior room or closet on the lowest level of your home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/BwLk0acc5C
— WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) October 10, 2021
The National Weather service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving north from Togo at 30 mph.
St. Louis County is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m.
⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange until 10/10 3:00PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1" or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/EfrLPhFfB5
— WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) October 10, 2021
