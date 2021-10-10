Mass Shooting:3 Men Arrested, 14 Injured, 1 Woman Dead In Shootout At St. Paul West 7th Street Bar
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tornado warning has been issued in northern Minnesota.

Itasca and Koochiching counties are under a warning until 3 p.m.

A warning in St. Louis County is set to expire at 3:15 p.m.

The National Weather service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving north from Togo at 30 mph.

St. Louis County is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m.