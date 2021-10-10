MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 160 soldiers from Minnesota are ready to head overseas.
A Minnesota National Guard deployment ceremony was held Sunday at Fort Snelling. The soldiers will head to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield.
The troops WCCO spoke with say they’re ready to get into action.
“I think we have a really great group. It will be a great experience,” said Spc. Faude, a geospatial engineer. “We’ll get to learn a lot and experience a lot of new things, so I’m very excited.”
The soldiers will provide technical and tactical guidance to help strengthen military defense relationships in southwest Asia and the Middle East.
