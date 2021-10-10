Mass Shooting:3 Men Arrested, 14 Injured, 1 Woman Dead In Shootout At St. Paul West 7th Street Bar
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fort Snelling, Local TV, Minnesota National Guard

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 160 soldiers from Minnesota are ready to head overseas.

A Minnesota National Guard deployment ceremony was held Sunday at Fort Snelling. The soldiers will head to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

The troops WCCO spoke with say they’re ready to get into action.

(credit: CBS)

“I think we have a really great group. It will be a great experience,” said Spc. Faude, a geospatial engineer. “We’ll get to learn a lot and experience a lot of new things, so I’m very excited.”

The soldiers will provide technical and tactical guidance to help strengthen military defense relationships in southwest Asia and the Middle East.