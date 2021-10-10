MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and more than a dozen others are injured after a mass shooting early Sunday morning in a busy St. Paul business district.
It happened at Seventh Street Truck Park, a popular bar on West Seventh Street near downtown. Businesses have been struggling along the thoroughfare during the pandemic, but have finally been getting into a groove again as events have been coming back and bringing life back to St. Paul.
Patrick Boemer owns Patrick McGovern’s Pub across the street.
“I’m not stunned, but I certainly was surprised because you just don’t, you just don’t see things like this happen in St. Paul,” Boemer said. “My reaction was sadness because I’ve been here 40 years, and in 40 years I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Just last month, city leaders announced that crime was at its lowest point over the last five year. Cossetta’s owner Dave Cossetta says business owners along West Seventh have been trying to address safety amid growing concerns over the last year.
“Everybody’s heartbroken, especially … people that have been here a long time,” Cossetta said. “We really would like the administration to start addressing this stuff. All of us, the residents and the business owners, it’s heartbreaking.”
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement, saying part: “Our community is devastated by the shocking scenes from last night. As our St. Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever.”
Minneapolis businesses have felt the impact of patrons feeling unsafe to come downtown, leaving some wondering if St. Paul could experience a similar effect from this mass shooting.
“Nobody wants to be in a position where they’re not safe,” Boemer said.
