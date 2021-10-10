MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The young woman killed in the mass shooting early Sunday morning at a St. Paul bar is being remembered as “bright, joyful and supportive.”
A person close to the victim has identified her as Marquisha Wiley, who was in her 20s. Wiley worked in animal care through Globe University, according to her LinkedIn page.
The shooting began just after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park, down the block from Xcel Energy Center. Fourteen other people were hurt in the shooting, and all are expected to survive.
Police say three men are in custody, and are also being treated for injuries at local hospitals.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.
