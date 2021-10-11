Mass Shooting:3 Men Arrested, 14 Injured, 1 Woman Dead In Shootout At St. Paul West 7th Street Bar
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Local TV, Minneapolis Fire Department, Minneapolis News, Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An apartment building in northeast Minneapolis was evacuated Monday morning as crews fought a fire caused by a car crash.

The fire started around 5:20 a.m. at Broadway Street and Marshall Avenue. The Minneapolis Fire Department said a car hit the building, striking the gas meter.

The building was evacuated by 5:30 a.m. A Metro Transit bus is providing temporary shelter for residents.

CenterPoint Energy responded to shut off the gas meter. The fire was out by 7 a.m. and crews were preparing to let residents return to their apartments.

The fire department said no injuries were reported.