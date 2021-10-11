MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An apartment building in northeast Minneapolis was evacuated Monday morning as crews fought a fire caused by a car crash.
The fire started around 5:20 a.m. at Broadway Street and Marshall Avenue. The Minneapolis Fire Department said a car hit the building, striking the gas meter.
The building was evacuated by 5:30 a.m. A Metro Transit bus is providing temporary shelter for residents.
Yeah this is our building https://t.co/xUSAotYFyo pic.twitter.com/h1e2g8XZFN
— Katie 👸🏼🗡✨ (@Aprl24KT) October 11, 2021
CenterPoint Energy responded to shut off the gas meter. The fire was out by 7 a.m. and crews were preparing to let residents return to their apartments.
Center Point Energy has shut off gas. Fire is out. Fire crews are monitoring building to make sure it’s safe for residents to return to their apartments.
— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) October 11, 2021
The fire department said no injuries were reported.
