MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday was Indigenous Peoples Day, an opportunity to honor Native contributions and heritage. About 60,000 Native Americans call Minnesota home.

Dozens of community members, including Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, attended a sunrise service at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.

Later in the day, a joyous celebration was held outside St. Paul Public Schools headquarters, where a small group gathered to raise a Native American peace pole. High school student Cayley Coyne says the pole symbolizes resilience.

MORE: Minnetonka Moccasin Issues Apology For Appropriating Native Culture, Makes Commitment To Native Community

“We are still here, we haven’t left, and that our traditions just keep on going no matter how hard things get,” Coyne said.

Many of the women came in ribbon skirts, wearing Native jewelry. Lavon Lee says it’s a growing trend.

“There is pride that we are being validated, that we are being respected and acknowledged by the mainstream community,” Lee said.

Indigenous Peoples Day is relatively new. Minneapolis was one of the first cities in the country to celebrate it. The first statewide celebration in Minnesota was in 2016, and Gov. Walz made it an official holiday in 2019.

The establishment of this day, replacing Columbus Day on the state calendar, is a source of pride and permanence.

“It’s our time. It’s our time to be respected, to be validated, and we want everyone to know we are proud of who we are,” Lee said.

After a ceremony complete with music and prayer, the pole was officially raised.

“For so long, as Native people, we have been invisible,” St. Paul Public Schools supervisor John Bobalink said. “To have a visible structure that is going to be here every day, that’s what it screams — we are still here.”

And, as if on cue with the pole raised, a hawk circled overhead.

“We have a visitor who likes what we’re doing,” a ceremony attendee said.