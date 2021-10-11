MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman died Monday afternoon after her mobility scooter was struck by an SUV in Minneapolis.
Police say the collision happened at the intersection of West Broadway and North Aldrich avenues at about 2:26 p.m. Officers were nearby treating someone suffering from a drug overdose when a white SUV struck the woman as she crossed Broadway Avenue, and then fled the scene.
First responders brought the victim to North Memorial Health, where she died a short time later. Police are searching for the SUV, which may be a Jeep Cherokee with “significant damage to the front.”
Anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Police say the overdose victim was brought to an area hospital. Their condition hasn’t been released.
More On WCCO.com:
- 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured
- Mark Rosen Sounds Vikings Gjallarhorn In Honor Of Wife, Denise
- 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out
- ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin