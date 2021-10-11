CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman died Monday afternoon after her mobility scooter was struck by an SUV in Minneapolis.

Police say the collision happened at the intersection of West Broadway and North Aldrich avenues at about 2:26 p.m. Officers were nearby treating someone suffering from a drug overdose when a white SUV struck the woman as she crossed Broadway Avenue, and then fled the scene.

First responders brought the victim to North Memorial Health, where she died a short time later. Police are searching for the SUV, which may be a Jeep Cherokee with “significant damage to the front.”

Anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Police say the overdose victim was brought to an area hospital. Their condition hasn’t been released.