MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday is off to a chilly start, and it’s only going to get cooler as the week goes on.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says a fall-like pattern will be in place throughout the week.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 66 in the Twin Cities. Southeastern Minnesota could see some light showers.
Temperatures will stay above average through midweek. Thursday will bring a drop down to average temperatures, and it should stay that way through the weekend.
Wednesday could be a wet one, with a good chance of rain and plenty of wind, too.
