By WCCO-TV Staff
FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — No one was hurt after a fire Monday morning forced a Fridley family from their home.

According to fire officials, the blaze started overnight in the family’s trailer on Onondaga Street, just off Central Avenue. While everyone inside made it out safely, the trailer was destroyed. A neighboring trailer also sustained damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.