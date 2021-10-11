MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coach of a northern Minnesota high school football team has resigned amid the criminal investigation into a sexual assault between players, which led to cancellation of the team’s season.
Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking says the school board accepted the resignation of Proctor High School football coach Derek Parendo Monday night. He is stepping down from all his positions in the district, and will be on paid personal leave for the rest of the school year.
MORE: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
Several Proctor students told WCCO last week that two players held down another teammate, while a third used an item to sodomize him. Photos and videos of the assault were spread via Snapchat. Students say all players involved have not been in class since the incident came to the attention of school leaders.
A spokesperson with the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office said last week that the police investigation is still underway, and no criminal charges have been filed. Proctor’s police department, school board and Superintendent Engelking have not revealed any information about the investigation, citing privacy laws.
