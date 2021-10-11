MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman died Monday afternoon after her mobility scooter was struck by an SUV in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the collision happened at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich avenues. The SUV fled the scene.
First responders brought the victim to North Memorial Health, where she died a short time later.
Police are searching for the SUV. More details on the suspect vehicle are expected soon.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
