MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 46-year-old Nisswa woman found dead after a standoff last Thursday in Crow Wing County has been identified by authorities.
The sheriff’s office says Bethany Anne Bernatsky suffered several gunshot wounds. A 29-year-old Brainerd man is in the county jail awaiting murder charges.
Deputies were called to a residence in Lake Edward Township late last Thursday evening on a report of gunshots, and arrived to find the suspect “armed with a rifle and a handgun.”
After almost two hours of negotiations, the man surrendered his weapons and was arrested. Members of the Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team later found Bernatsky’s body while searching the property.
WCCO typically doesn’t identified suspects until they’ve been formally charged with a crime.
