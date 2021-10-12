CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park News, Brooklyn Park Police Department, Local TV, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a woman stabbed a man Monday afternoon and spit at officers during her arrest.

Officers responded to a disturbance on the 7300 block of Regent Avenue, finding a man who had been stabbed “by a person known to him.” He is expected to fully recover.

The victim and witnesses gave police a description of the suspect, and she was pulled over while driving a short time later.

“During the arrest, the suspect was uncooperative and spit in the faces of multiple officers, potentially exposing them to infectious pathogens,” a release from the police department said.

The woman is in jail and the stabbing is under investigation.

Police did not identify the victim or the woman arrested.