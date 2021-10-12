UPDATE (6 p.m.): Minneapolis Animal Care and Control says that all dogs available Tuesday were adopted. However, they say more dogs will be available on Wednesday, along with several cats.

The push to “clear the shelter” will continue from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is calling on the community to “Clear the Shelter” by helping find homes for all its adoptable dogs. Minneapolis Animal Care and Control has more than a dozen dogs, some have been in the shelter for as long as seven months. It has become more than staff, volunteers and nonprofit partners can handle.

To help dogs find their forever homes, Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all adoptable dogs 3-8 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13. Adoptable dogs are completely vaccinated, sterilized, micro-chipped and ready to go to your home.

The shelter is located at 212 17th Ave. N. Paperwork must be started by 7:30 p.m. Minneapolis residents must purchase a city pet license. Adopters must meet and spend time with the dog they want to adopt before completing adoption paperwork.

To view the available dogs online prior to visiting, click here.

If the pet you adopt is not a good match for you and your family, you can return them. If you return the pet within 14 days, we will refund the adoption fee.

Adoptions are first come, first served in the order of those lined up. There will not be drawings if more than one party is interested in the same dog.

Visitors will not need an appointment, however, a limited number of people will be allowed inside Minneapolis Animal Care and Control. Be prepared to wait outside.

To adopt, you must be at least 18 years old with a valid form of identification. Minneapolis residents must also provide:

— Proof of their current address.

— Proof of current rabies vaccines for other pets (cats, dogs or ferrets), if applicable.

— If your other pets do not have a valid City pet license, you must purchase one for them at the time of adopting your new pet.

— Proof of current rabies vaccines is required to issue a new pet license.

— Dogs must leave on a leash. You can bring a leash and collar, or the shelter will provide a slip lead.

“We hit a point where we’re really struggling with animals just sitting here and not getting adopted,” said Danielle Joerger, the Minneapolis Animal Care and Control supervisor. “The longer they stay, the more stressful they are mentally and physically, so that can be difficult for them in regards to being adopted.”

The fee to adopt a dog from the shelter is typically $50 for Minneapolis residents, plus the cost of a city pet license. Dog adoptions are $250 for non-residents.