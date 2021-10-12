MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials on Thursday reported an additional 7,942 virus cases and 10 more deaths due to COVID-19, as the state’s positivity rate continues to climb toward the high risk category.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 746,768 since the pandemic began, with 8,330 deaths attributed to the virus. About 16,700 tests have been newly processed.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 3,223 New Cases, 25 More Deaths; Positivity Rate Climbs To 7.8%
Meanwhile, the latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is rising rapidly, now at 8.3%, as reported Tuesday. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%.
There are also a reported 52.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk, and the highest that figure has been since the middle of December 2020.
Total ICU bed usage among COVID-19 patients is at 254. Additionally, there are currently 706 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in non-ICU beds. Many hospitals in the state are reporting being stretched close to capacity as these figures continue to remain high.READ MORE: 'Please Get Your Child Vaccinated': Children's Minnesota's Chief Doctor Pleads With Parents As COVID Cases Rise
The rate of new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 residents is at 13.6; the last time it sustained figures that high was at the end of April.
As of Tuesday morning, figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 74% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 94.3% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 6,630,869 doses of vaccine, with about 3.26 million residents having completed their vaccine series.
There have been 190,415 vaccine booster shots given to eligible Minnesotans.MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: 3,661 New Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 7.6%
