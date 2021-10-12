MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Zoo is asking residents in the south metro to keep an eye out for an Eurasian eagle owl that flew away from the zoo earlier this month.
In a social media post, the Apple Valley zoo said the owl, named Gladys, flew off a tree during a routine exercise and training session.
Gladys doesn’t pose a threat to the public, the zoo says, advising that she’s likely within a 485-acre forested area around the zoo.
While zoo officials say they are working with local wildlife officials to find Gladys, but they are also asking for the public for help. They asked neighbors to take photos of Gladys if they see her and call the local police department.
On Facebook, several commentators posted photos of owls that could be Gladys, with one of them showing a raptor with a rabbit in its talons.
In another social media post, the zoo said the photos are helping in the search, particularly as Gladys shares similarities with some of the 12 owl species native to Minnesota.
