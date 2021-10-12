MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 69-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning in a northern Minnesota lake.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said that William Elliot, of Deerwood, was pulled from Little Rabbit Lake in Ironton. His body was found in about 17 feet of water not far from the boat launch dock.
The night before, deputies were called to the lake on a welfare check after someone reported an unoccupied boat drifting off the shoreline. A pair of socks and shoes were also found on the boat launch dock.
While crews recovered the boat from the lake, they did not find anyone in the water. After sundown, the search was suspended until morning.
The sheriff’s office says Elliot’s body was brought to the Twin Cities so that the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office can determine his cause of death.
The incident remains under investigation.
