Here’s a new incentive to power down. All Homes Connections is looking for someone to do a clean sweep of their social media for a new detox challenge.
The pay is $2,500 for 25 days of disconnecting.
To win you’ll need to track your mood and write about your experience from logging out.
Here’s a link to the challenge. The deadline to apply online is Oct. 25.
More On WCCO.com:
- 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured
- ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin
- St. Paul Mass Shooting: Woman Killed, Marquisha Wiley, Remembered As ‘Bright, Joyful And Supportive’
- St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly Shootout