By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Social Media

Here’s a new incentive to power down. All Homes Connections is looking for someone to do a clean sweep of their social media for a new detox challenge.

The pay is $2,500 for 25 days of disconnecting.

To win you’ll need to track your mood and write about your experience from logging out.

Here’s a link to the challenge. The deadline to apply online is Oct. 25.