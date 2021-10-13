MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old Brainerd man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Bethany Bernatsky, who was found dead after two-hour standoff in Crow Wing County on Thursday.
Cameron Jay Moser faces one count of second-degree murder for Bernatsky’s death.
According to the criminal complaint, a person staying at the Cozy Bay Resort reported numerous gunshots coming from the cabin next door. Then they said a man fled the cabin, running away from the gunshots.
Officers found Moser across the street in an RV park around 11:30 p.m. He was allegedly carrying an “AR Style” rifle and a silver revolver. He was taken into custody around 12:50 a.m.
Afterwards, the Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team went to check in on the cabin at the resort, and one of the investigators found a woman lying on the floor in a pool of blood.
She was identified as Bernatsky, a 46-year-old woman from Nisswa. The complaint said she died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The complaint goes on to say that crime scene analysts found shell casings in the cabin which were the same caliber and brand as the ammunition in Moser’s rifle.
If convicted, Moser could face up to 40 years in prison.
