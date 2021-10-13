MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Como Zoo has a new polar bear.
The St. Paul zoo announced Wednesday that Kulu is now in the deep-water exhibit of the Polar Bear Odyssey habitat.
While the 23-month-old, 725-pound bear will be able to see and smell his two bear zoo-mates, they'll be separated so Kulu can complete a mandatory quarantine period.
Kulu comes to the Como Zoo from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, where he was born on Thanksgiving Day 2019.
