MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a summer of record drought, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday a $13.3 million proposal to address the drought’s impact on local water resources and trees.
According to the DNR, $3 million of the funds would go to municipal, tribal, and other community water supplier to repair pipes, meters, hydrants, and treatment plants.
The DNR additionally proposed $5.5 million to help re-plant saplings which were damaged due to the drought, and $4.5 million would go towards community shade tree grants.
“This year’s drought was challenging on many natural resources fronts. While the DNR took necessary steps to mitigate the drought’s impacts, in accordance with the Statewide Drought Plan, more needs to be done,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “This proposal includes high impact resiliency measures in order to conserve water and preserve our precious tree cover.”
Another $300,000 would go towards individual and small community well interference funds.
