MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old driver who crashed into a school bus carrying a cross country team Tuesday night has died, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Ellen Follestad, of Glencoe, was hospitalized following the crash on Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Norwood Young America. Wednesday morning, the state patrol announced her death.
The bus was transporting members of the Hutchinson High School cross country team. Two student athletes suffered minor injuries, according to the school district.
One of those students, 14-year-old Samuel Colvin, was taken to the emergency room, his mother said. He received a lot of bruises and more than a dozen stitches over his eye.
The 78-year-old bus driver was not injured.
According to the state patrol, the bus was turning left onto Highway 212 when Follestad’s vehicle crashed into it.
A senior on the cross country team sent WCCO cellphone video of the crash.
WATCH: Student Captures Moment Vehicle Struck His School Bus
