MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the arrival of National Fossil Day, the giant beaver is the winning candidate to become Minnesota’s official state fossil.
The beaver beat out nine candidates and will go on to face the legislative process to become the state fossil.
More than 11,000 people voted, and 25% of them voted for the giant beaver.
The biggest physical difference between the giant beaver and the modern beaver is that the giant one was the size of a small bear. It weighed more than 200 pounds.
You can see a giant beaver fossil at the Science Museum in St. Paul.
The fossil was found in St. Paul.
