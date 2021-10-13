MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirk Cousins has finally answered the question that’s been on everyone’s minds.
What are his favorite Nicolas Cage movies?
“[The] ‘National Treasure’s are good,” Cousins said at a press conference Wednesday. “Love ‘Guarding Tess.’ ‘Gone In 60 Seconds.’ ‘Con Air’ … It’s all good.”
The question was prompted by a video NFL Films posted to Twitter in which Cousins was seen discussing Cage movies with teammates, including Harrison Smith.
Cousins said the conversations actually started with Smith, who asked tight end Tyler Conklin if Cage was “viewed as a good or bad actor.”
“He’s solid,” Cousins replied.
The three continued talking movies and discovered a gap in Conklin’s movie knowledge.
“So then we started listing what are all the mid-90s, early 2000s movies that Conk hasn’t seen that he needs to see,” Cousins said. “Like some Harrison Ford stuff, ‘Clear and Present Danger,’ ‘Patriot Games,’ all that stuff. And he hadn’t seen any of them, so we were like, ‘You need to watch these.'”
They gave Conklin a list of more than 20 movies to watch.
“He just started yesterday,” Cousins said. “He watched like two or three on the off day, which was a tremendous start, but he’s got a long ways to go.”
Cousins and the Vikings “Face/Off” against the Carolina Panthers Sunday at noon.
