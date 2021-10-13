MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This year’s historic drought is hurting two of Minnesota’s most important natural resources: water and trees.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking $13 million to help curb the damage. The department is proposing over $3 million for city, tribal and other community water suppliers to help with conservation and resources. Another $10 million would go toward improving water quality and keeping trees healthy.
These are part of a plan being carried about by the state’s drought task force.
