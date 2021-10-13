CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Weather, Tornadoes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Storms are moving into western Minnesota, prompting tornado warnings.

On social media, users have shared photos showing funnel clouds near Graceville, which is just east of the South Dakota border in Big Stone County. A tornado warning was in effect in the area, but has since expired.

Forecasters say the squall line is moving north at about 35 mph and could yet produce damaging winds.