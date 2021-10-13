MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Storms are moving into western Minnesota, prompting tornado warnings.
On social media, users have shared photos showing funnel clouds near Graceville, which is just east of the South Dakota border in Big Stone County. A tornado warning was in effect in the area, but has since expired.
Forecasters say the squall line is moving north at about 35 mph and could yet produce damaging winds.
Tornado lifted wsw of Graceville, MN. @NWSAberdeen pic.twitter.com/GRUrPxfRhj
— Tyler Olson (@TylerOlsonWX) October 13, 2021
