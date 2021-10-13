CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey shows nearly 40% of Americans report never working out in a given week.

The survey asked 1,500 respondents how often they work out in a week.

Minnesota was the most active state, with only 18.8% of respondents saying they never exercise. Mississippi was the least active; 65.4% of respondents admitted to never working out.

