CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Home Invasion, Local TV, Rochester News, Rochester Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two young brothers, home alone in their Rochester apartment, were the victims of a terrifying home invasion Tuesday night.

KIMT reports police are searching for three men, who were armed with two guns and a crowbar, who forced their way into the unit at The Village Green apartments on the 1800 block of 41st Street Northwest.

The boys, ages 12 and 14, told police a man knocked on their door at about 10:30 p.m., claiming to be their dad’s friend. The men then pushed their way inside, demanding cash and searching the apartment for valuables.

The boys were not hurt. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.