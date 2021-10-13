CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man is accused of firing a gun at officers during a standoff earlier this week in Oakdale.

Shawn Codinak, of Oakdale, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault/using a deadly weapons against an officer, court documents filed in Washington County show. Officers fired back at Codinak, but didn’t hit him.

Codinak is currently in custody. After being arrested Monday, he was booked into a hospital on a medical hold.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to Codinak’s apartment after he allegedly fired a gun. The shooting happened near a high school, which went into lockdown as classes were ongoing.

Officers found Codinak hanging out of the window, retreating back inside and returning to the window. Codinak allegedly told a sergeant that he wanted to meet god.

When officers tried to talk with Codinak, he began throwing items out the window, including a shotgun, which is believed to be the weapon he initially fired.

At one point during the negotiations, Codinak approached the window and fired a handgun in the direction of three officers, the complaint states. The officers returned fire, but no bullets hit Codinak. He eventually surrendered.

In a search of Codinak’s apartment, investigators found numerous firearms, five knives and a bow and arrow.

If convicted of the assault charges, Codinak faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.

