MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – They served our country with distinction, and now, a group of veterans are being honored for serving the public.

Soldier Delivery began in 2016 as a way to help war veterans find a place where they belong.

“We follow pretty much the same values in Soldier Delivery as we did in the Marine Corp: honor, integrity and respect duty,” said Jason Anderson.

The Marine, who served in Okinawa and Somalia, is continuing his service to his country by delivering what people need and want.

Anderson is one of more than 400 employees in six different states who proudly work for Soldier Delivery, an Amazon contractor. The company was started in Mendota Heights by Travis Smith, an Iraqi war veteran, and helps veterans once they get out of the military.

COO Dean Zuleger says the company’s Championship banner says it all: 50 million packages delivered.

Soldier Delivery is one of the safest contractors Amazon has. Amazon donated 30,000 dollars to Wounded Warriors on behalf of Solider Delivery for all their work.

Battle flags on the walls of the office here are a constant reminder of the core values that set this company apart from others..

“The people that I work with, we are a family. Got the same camaraderie as being in the service,” Anderson said.

Soldier Delivery is hiring, starting pay $20.25 an hour. The company is looking for veterans and others who are dedicated to respectfully serving others. To apply, click here.