MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota ranks right in the middle of the pack when it comes to the safest states during the pandemic, according to a new study.
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia using the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and deaths, along with the percentage of the state’s population that is vaccinated.
Minnesota ranked as the 26th safest state, sandwiched between fellow Midwestern states Kansas and South Dakota.
Connecticut has been the safest state, according to WalletHub, while Idaho is the least safe (though the study notes that Idaho’s reporting of vaccine data is different than other states, which may skew the numbers).
Wisconsin ranked 29th, while North Dakota came in at 46th.
The study’s metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, then a weighted average was determined to calculate an overall score for each state. Minnesota scored 60.68 out of a possible 100.
The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show the state has seen 749,144 cases since the pandemic began, with 8,354 deaths attributed to the virus. On the vaccination front, 74% of Minnesotans 156 and older have received at least one dose.
Click here to read more about the study.
