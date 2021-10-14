MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday would have been George Floyd‘s 48th birthday.
Family and friends plan to honor his life and impact near the intersection where he died.
A celebration is happening at George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis. There will be food, music and a candlelight vigil. Festivities start at 5 p.m.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd in April. Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes on May 25, 2020, even as widely-seen bystander video showed Floyd, who was Black, pleading for air. The case fueled a national reckoning on racism and police brutality.
Three other former officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are also charged in Floyd’s death. Their trial is scheduled for March.
More On WCCO.com:
- Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide
- Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’
- ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin
- ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault