MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within 45 minutes Thursday night in Minneapolis, at least three people were shot in three separate shootings, according to police.
The first shooting happened at about 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. Officers found a wounded man on the ground, who was taken to an area hospital. His condition hasn’t been released.
The second shooting was reported at about 9:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood. All police have said about this case is one person was hurt.
And the third shooting occurred at about 9:46 p.m. on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue in the Ventura Village neighborhood, about a half-mile directly east of the second shooting. At least one person was injured by gunfire in this attack.
Police are expected to provide more information on these shootings early Friday morning. Check back for more details in this developing story.
More On WCCO.com:
- Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’
- Ellen Follestad, Driver Who Crashed Into Hutchinson High School Bus, Dies
- Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide
- ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault