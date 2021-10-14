CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Bemidji News, Bemidji Police, Local TV, Missing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Aaliyah Ann-Marie Winslow was last seen Tuesday evening, leaving the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue Northwest.

Aaliyah Ann-Marie Winslow (credit: Bemidji Police)

Winslow stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 161 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans and white shoes.

Police don’t believe Winslow’s disappearance is “suspicious” in nature. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.