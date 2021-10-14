MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Aaliyah Ann-Marie Winslow was last seen Tuesday evening, leaving the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue Northwest.
Winslow stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 161 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans and white shoes.
Police don’t believe Winslow’s disappearance is “suspicious” in nature. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.
