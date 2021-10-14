CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Bemidji News, Bemidji Police, Local TV, Missing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are looking for two teenage girls who separately ran away from home in the past two days.

Aaliyah Ann-Marie Winslow, 15, was last seen Tuesday evening, leaving the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue Northwest.

Aaliyah Ann-Marie Winslow (credit: Bemidji Police)

Winslow stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 161 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans and white shoes.

Tiarra Marie Jones (credit: Bemidji Police)

Tiarra Marie Jones, 16, was last seen Wednesday in the city at about 2 p.m.

She stands 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweat pants and white shoes.

Police don’t believe either girls’ disappearance is “suspicious” in nature. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.