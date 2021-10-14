NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is facing murder charges after police say a love triangle turned deadly.

Police said 31-year-old Yvonne Wu, a five-year veteran of the force, was lying in wait at her ex-girlfriend’s home in Brooklyn when she shot her ex and the ex’s new lover, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday.

New video shows the chaos triggered when police say a scorned lover snapped.

“It was two shots and I have never ever in all the years I’ve lived here seen anything like this in my life,” neighbor Pat Santi said.

Cellphone video shows Wu being frisked by fellow police officers Wednesday evening.

Wu was off-duty when she allegedly shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed 24-year-old Jamie Liang, her ex’s new girlfriend, according to detectives. Multiple 911 calls came in reporting shots fired inside a house at the corner of 19th Avenue and 79th Street in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The deadly encounter has the community on edge. “I can’t believe it. It’s awful,” one woman told Moore.

WCBS-TV learned Wu and her ex broke up last month. “I saw them all the time together,” said Jeanette Vargas, a neighbor. “Just like anyone else, you can come home and find your lover or someone with someone else and you snap. So I don’t think it had nothing to do that she was a police officer.”

“How many breakups have you had in your lifetime? You gonna go and kill the person? You’d like to, but you don’t take a 9mm and shoot them,” added Santi.

Valerie Wades said she watched as paramedics tried desperately, but unsuccessfully, to save Liang. “The ambulances came and took two victims out and they were doing mad chest compressions,” Wades said.

Police sources told WCBS-TV’s John Dias that the deadly encounter may have been premeditated. Sources said Wu waited inside her ex-girlfriend’s home, which they shared at one time. When she returned with Liang, Wu allegedly fired off multiple rounds.

“It’s a very good chance it is her service weapon,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper.. “One female, a 24-year-old, was found lying in the living room area and the second female, a 23-year-old, was found lying on the floor in the bedroom.”

Police said Wu admitted to the shooting right away. “I would describe her as calm and collective and very forthcoming,” said Kemper.

“Never in a million years did I think it was a cop who was the shooter. She just seemed so detached. Everyone else was in hyper-drive and she was just so calm,” Wades said.

Police said Wu’s ex-girlfriend is in stable condition, but her injuries are serious.

Sources said Wu and her ex had remained in touch, but their post-relationship communication was “confrontational.”

The state Attorney General’s Office is handling the case since it is considered a police-involved shooting.