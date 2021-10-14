MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man previously charged with impersonating a federal officer has been indicted on additional charges.
Reyel Simmons, 52, is now federally charged with impersonating a federal officer, being a felon in possession of both firearms and explosives and possessing unregistered firearms and an unauthorized badge.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, Simmons posed as a federal agent named “Rey Reeves” on TikTok. His videos allegedly showed him wearing law enforcement gear and showing off equipment, badges and firearms.
“Simmons is not, and has never been, employed by the United States Department of Homeland Security,” the attorney’s office said.
During his arrest in September, authorities found items bearing Department of Homeland Security emblems, body armor, multiple firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and what appeared to be a blasting cap and detonating cord.
A tip from a woman Simmons was dating led authorities to him.
Simmons was previously charged with two counts of impersonating an officer in Colorado, both in 2004.
