MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of children have been taken to the hospital following a school bus crash Thursday morning.
The crash happened in Clay County, and according to Valley News Live, the bus was believed to be with the Ada-Borup Public School District.
The Clay County Sheriff confirmed the crash with the affiliate and says more information will be released shortly.
Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.
