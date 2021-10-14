CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of children have been taken to the hospital following a school bus crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened in Clay County, and according to Valley News Live, the bus was believed to be with the Ada-Borup Public School District.

The Clay County Sheriff confirmed the crash with the affiliate and says more information will be released shortly.

