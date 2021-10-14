MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Water restrictions in the city of Lakes have been lifted.
City officials in Minneapolis say it’s OK for residents to use sprinklers on gardens and lawns now that drought conditions have improved.
While water levels for the Mississippi River are still below normal, the river’s flow has been steadily recovering. That’s in part, officials say, because city residents were using less water.
The sprinkling restrictions were in place since July 21.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Minneapolis is currently experiencing moderately dry conditions. That’s a big improvement from two months ago, when the city was under severe drought conditions.
