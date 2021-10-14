MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman was convicted Thursday of murdering her boyfriend, whom she shot several times in 2020 after he allegedly hit her during a fight.
After four hours of deliberations, a jury convicted Stephanie Clark, 31, of intentional second-degree murder, the Hennepin County Attorney's office said.
According to a criminal complaint, Clark shot her boyfriend, whom relatives identified as Don Juan, on March 5, 2020, in their Maple Grove apartment. Investigators believe the shooting happened in front of Clark’s 5-year-old son. A half-eaten sandwich on a children’s plate was found on the kitchen table when first-responders got to the scene.
In an interview with police, Clark told investigators that she shot her boyfriend after they got into a fight and he punched her in the stomach and back. Investigators noted there were bruises on her body in those areas.
After the fight, Clark pulled a double-barrel action revolver on her boyfriend, she told investigators. Clark followed him up the stairs, and, when he turned to face her, shot him in the chest.
She continued shooting until the gun was out of bullets, at which point she picked up another handgun and shot him in the back head. She told police that she wanted him to “stop talking.”
Clark was arrested after she went to a neighbor’s apartment with her son. According to the complaint, she knocked on the door, and when the neighbor opened it she said: “He’s dead.”
A sentencing date has been set for Nov. 18, and prosecutors are asking for a 30-year sentence, which is on the high end of the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines.
