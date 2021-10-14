MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the time of year when many people enjoy scary movies. But which movie villain scares people the most?
All Home Connections, an AT&T retailer, had 990 people watch about 9 hours of horror movies while wearing a heart rate monitor.READ MORE: The 10 Scariest Movies Ever
Mike Myers from “Halloween” was deemed the scariest, followed by Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th” and Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”
Pinhead from “Hellraiser,” Chucky from “Child’s Play,” and Samara Morgan from “The Ring” were next in line.
Not on the list? Either Norman Bates from “Psycho” or Dr. Hannibal Lecter from “The Silence of the Lambs,” which were the highest ranking antagonists on the AFI’s list of best movie villains.
