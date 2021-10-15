MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Tim Walz announced a new plan to mobilize the national guard to assist at local long-term care facilities and open new rapid testing sites across the state.

Guard members will provide staffing support and also be part of a COVID-19 emergency staffing pool, which allows long-term care facilities to request temporary assistance if they are experiencing a shortage.

“Rising COVID-19 cases have left our hospitals too crowded, and we need action now,” said Walz. “That’s why I’m putting the National Guard on alert and taking critical steps to help free up hospital beds and make sure that Minnesotans can continue to get the care they need.”

The second part of Walz’s plan increases access to rapid tests across the state. Starting next week, guard members will help set up new community testing sites in Stillwater, Hutchinson, and Crookston to offer the rapid antigen test, which allows Minnesotans to receive COVID-19 results in a matter of minutes. Three more sites will open the week after, and 16 local public health agencies will also start offering rapid tests, Walz said.

“By launching this community rapid testing program, we have further expanded our robust, collaborative testing network to provide even more free opportunities for families across the state,” said Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “In addition to getting vaccinated, masking indoors, and staying home when sick, we know testing can help us slow the spread of the COVID-19 and limit its negative impacts in our communities.”

The COVID-19 average positivity rate has spiked in recent weeks as children return to school and the Delta variant continues to spread. As of last week, it had reached 8.4%, the highest it has been so far this year.

On Friday, MDH recorded 3,352 additional COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, bringing the total to 755,401 cases and 8,407 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospital capacity is also at another high at a time when space and staffing are low. As of Thursday afternoon, there were nearly 1,000 people in Minnesota hospitals with the virus, and a quarter of them were in the ICU.

At the same time, 58.7% of Minnesota’s total population is fully vaccinated.

To order a free at-home COVID-19 test, click here. To make an appointment to get the vaccine, click here.